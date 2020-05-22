Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case, 41 more recoveries reported in Comanche Co.
Celebrities who have died in 2020
News
by: Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 01:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 01:59 PM CDT
Jerry Sloan (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)
Jan. 1: Former New York Yankee Don Larsen, who until 2010, was the only player in Major League Baseball history to throw a no-hitter of any kind in a playoff game, died at the age of 90. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jan. 26: Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California as they traveled to a youth basketball tournament. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Feb 5: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died at age 103, his son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
March 2: James Lipton, who hosted “Inside the Actors Studio” for more than 20 years, died at the age of 93. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
March 8: Swedish actor Max von Sydow, known for his roles in the films of Ingmar Bergman before featuring in international hits like “Game of Thrones,” died at the age of 90. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
March 20: Singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned six decades, died at the age of 81. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
March 26: Longtime Harlem Globetrotters point guard Fred “Curly” Neal died at age 77 at his home outside Houston. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
April 29: Irrfan Khan, a Hollywood and Bollywood star known internationally for his roles in “Life Of Pi” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” has died, his representatives confirmed. He was 53. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)
May 7: Andre Harrell, known for discovering Sean “Diddy” Combs and managing Motown Records, died at age 59. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
May 8: Roy Horn, of the Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus, according to his publicist. He was 75. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
May 9: Pianist, entertainer and Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Little Richard has died. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
May 10: Grammy-award winner and six-time nominee Betty Wright died from cancer at the age of 66 in her Miami home, according to Billboard. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)
May 11: Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died of natural causes, his son, actor Ben Stiller, said in a tweet. He was 92. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images)
May 13: “Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas home, according to a report. He was 30. (Credit: Instagram via KRON)
May 14: Actress and former CBS sportscaster Phyllis George, who became the first female co-anchor of the football pregame show “The NFL Today,” has died. She was 70. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
May 15: Actor Fred Willard, a comic actor known for his scene-stealing work with filmmaker Christopher Guest and his Emmy-nominated appearances on the sitcoms “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow)
May 19: Annie Glenn, pictured with her husband, former Ohio Senator and NASA astronaut John Glenn, died of complications from COVID-19. She was 100. (Photo by STEPHEN CHERNIN/AFP/GettyImages)
May 22: Jerry Sloan, former head coach of the Utah Jazz, has died at the age of 78. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016, and his health had been in steady decline the last few years. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
