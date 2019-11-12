WF Chamber of Commerce economic forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)—Local business owners and officials of Wichita Falls welcomed Jeff Moseley this morning to talk about key points

of the local economy and the future Wichita Falls holds.

“One of the most amazing things is that Wichita Falls has a deep commitment to its community leadership the businesses and civic coming together like today to talk about its future,” CEO Texas Association of Business Jeff Moseley said.

One step for 2020 is getting the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“The us chamber has a national accreditation program for Chambers of Commerce and part of our Strategy in 2020 is to analyze the requirements and pursue and its something this chamber hasn’t thought



About in the past but we know that a national accreditation can help build a stronger community,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim said.

Moseley said Wichita Falls is already showing progress, with the downtown being brought back to life It brings in a new generation of business owners and employees.

“The revitalization of downtown is a strong magnet and it draws millennial workers and what they like about that kind of setting is its walkability the fact that they can work in office and stay right in there.



And not have to own an automobile is very very strongly appealing,” Moseley said.

Moseley said meetings like this are great opportunities for the city to position itself at an advantage over other communities that aren’t paying attention.