Changes made to Vernon’s annual holiday spirit meal event

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX KJTL)— For more than three decades, Vernon’s holiday spirit meal has fed the community bringing many families together during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

But just like everything else this year, the way they celebrate will have some change due to COVID-19. This year meals options will be delivery or carry-out.

Since 1987, on Thanksgiving and Christmas day, hundreds of people have gathered to enjoy a very merry and mouthwatering holiday meal inside the Wilbarger auditorium.

“We feed on average around a thousand one year we did feed twelve hundred and on Thanksgiving and Christmas we deliver about four to 500 meals and on a normal year, we have about two hundred that come in and eat and about a hundred more meals that walk out the door,” organizer Sharon Goins said.

But this year due to the pandemic, Goins is taking extra precautions to ensure families are safe.

“This year they are going to walk in this east door the eastern door off the Lamar entrance we are going to take your temperature hopefully you will have a mask if not we will get you one probably gloves depending on what your roll is, we will have you walk around the auditorium where you will be six feet apart,” Goins said.

Volunteer Jerry Schmoker has been volunteering for three decades.

Schmoker wants the community to know even though this year will be different, no one has to spend the holidays alone.

“There are people that are alone and don’t have family in town and so they come here to us and that gives them something to do on the holidays,” Schmoker said.

And local businesses feel the same.

“Tyson Food formally Wright Brand Foods normally donates almost three hundred pounds of ham almost every year as far as I remember as far as the records go back they have always donated that ham,” Goins said.

So even though tradition has changed, the holiday spirit has is still in the air.

If you’d like to request a meal you can do so starting Thursday, November 12. To request a meal call (940)414-0401.

Monday, November 23 is the deadline for ordering a meal to be delivered to your home. There’s a limit of 10 meals per address.

If you need more than 10 meals, you’re encouraged to go to the Wilbarger Auditorium between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day.

In addition to the meal deliveries, the annual decorating of the courthouse for Christmas will be on Saturday, November 7 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Christmas Parade Committee will be joined by members of the Vernon College Baseball team to help with the project.

The Christmas lights will be turned on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m.

On December 12, the Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Vernon at 6 p.m.