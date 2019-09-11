Chapman, Davis to compete in runoff election for Lawton Ward 3 Councilor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Few homeowners and businesses like to see their property taxes raised, but they also want adequate fire and police protection and the salaries needed to provide it.

That's why many, both residents and their elected representatives, become torn when the two issues come in conflict. That conflict is now before the Wichita Falls City Council. Yet, when it comes to other ways of finding more money instead of taxes, there aren't a lot of other practical ideas. All this and more was discussed during round two of the public hearings on the city's new tax rate Tuesday.

"I hope you'll reconsider. I hope you'll hold our taxes where they've been," Wichita Falls resident Pat Robbins said.

"Just because you can increase the city tax rate, doesn't mean you should," said Wichita Falls resident Ann Bishop.

"Here's the deal: accept the lower rate," Wichita Falls resident Larry Robinson said.