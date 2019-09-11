1  of  3
Chapman, Davis to compete in runoff election for Lawton Ward 3 Councilor

Posted: / Updated:
ballot box poll_1515112890874.jpg.jpg

UPDATE 8:08 p.m.: Lawton Ward 3 City Councilor Caleb Davis will face off against Linda Chapman on Nov. 12 after none of the four candidates who vied for the seat received more than 50% of the vote.

CandidateEarly Voting Total Votes
Linda Chapman59 votes265 votes (46.07%)
Caleb Davis (I)23 votes173 votes (30.07%)
Donna Mata16 votes90 votes (15.65%)
Derek Berry2 votes47 votes (8.17%)

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting numbers for the Lawton Council Member Ward 3 show Linda Chapman leading the polls for the seat.

