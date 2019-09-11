Chapman, Davis to compete in runoff election for Lawton Ward 3 Councilor

UPDATE 8:08 p.m.: Lawton Ward 3 City Councilor Caleb Davis will face off against Linda Chapman on Nov. 12 after none of the four candidates who vied for the seat received more than 50% of the vote.
|Candidate
|Early Voting
|Total Votes
|Linda Chapman
|59 votes
|265 votes (46.07%)
|Caleb Davis (I)
|23 votes
|173 votes (30.07%)
|Donna Mata
|16 votes
|90 votes (15.65%)
|Derek Berry
|2 votes
|47 votes (8.17%)
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting numbers for the Lawton Council Member Ward 3 show Linda Chapman leading the polls for the seat.