Chardon Local Schools bans thin blue line flag after students carry it on field before football game

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– Chardon Local Schools is responding after students carried a thin blue line version of the American flag onto the field before the high school football game Friday night.

Superintendent Michael Hanlon said the display will not be part of future pre-game activities and the athletic director will review items for any form of discrimination or particular political views.

“Based on discussions that ensued over the weekend, it does not appear that this action was motivated by racism, rather a show of support for one of our coaches who serves as a police officer, as well as for the first responders in our community who have developed a special relationship with our school and students in the wake of our school tragedy of February 27, 2012,” Hanlon wrote in a letter on Monday.

“Nevertheless, it is understandable how this could be interpreted as a racially-motivated action and, therefore, not acceptable in a school community.”

According to the superintendent, school district policy doesn’t permit engaging in political activity.

Chardon Local Schools is reviewing its policies with an equity and organizational development consultant.

“As a school district we absolutely recognize the significant impact of this event and the discussion that occurred in our community in the following days. It will be important for us to use this as a learning opportunity and to grow stronger as a school district,” Hanlon said.

