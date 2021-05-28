Charges filed in Copperas Cove officer-involved shooting

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWKT) — A now-former Copperas Cove Police Officer is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that happened May 23rd.

Eric Stoneburner is accused of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon in the shooting of Lacresha Murray.

Stoneburner has resigned as of this time.

It happened Sunday around 12:43pm in the 1500 Block of Robertson Avenue.The department says they received multiple calls from citizens of a shooting incident.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that Stoneburner, off-duty at the time,

was involved in the shooting. The officer was not injured during the incident, but Murray was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot

wounds.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office.

Back in 1996 when Lacresha Murray was 11, she was accused of killing 2-year-old Jayla Belton in Austin.

Murray repeatedly denied having hurt Jayla, but after hours of relentless police questioning and threats, she confessed to possibly dropping and kicking the child. She became the youngest person in Travis County history to be charged with capital murder. She was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Her conviction was eventually overturned, with the judge ruling that Murray’s statement should have been suppressed.