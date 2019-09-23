Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL)—Misty Raley has been spending her time at Loves Truck Stop collecting donations for the infant ICU unit at United Regional.

This is something Raley feels she needs to invest her time into.

“Since I have been in a wheelchair the community has helped me so much so it’s my turn to give back to them,” CMN volunteer Misty Raley said.

But last week Raley was a victim of a robbery, something she said she won’t let stop her from collecting donations.

“It was very terrifying the community was very helpful hey came to my rescue they are heroes in my book,” Misty said.

Two good samaritans seen what happened, chased the thief and held him until police arrived.

Raley was able to get the money back that she collected that day, which was around $60.

Raley is now back at the truck stop having a bake sale while promoting the upcoming carnival.

“We are gonna have a bounce house a water slide a cookout the fire department is gonna be here and it’s just gonna be a big whoop de doo,” Misty said.

Raley and other volunteers have collected $13,000 so far.

Their goal is to reach $30,000 with help from the community that in turn, she is trying to help.

