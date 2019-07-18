Charlie residents hopeful for fresh start with crops following June severe weather

CHARLIE (KFDX/KJTL)—Near the Charlie area, the Jetton family said they are hopeful for a fresh start.

The Jettons lost about 80 pecan trees by a tornado that struck the area in June, but it has since then cleaned up.

Charlie Resident Ken Jetton said despite all they have lost, everything seems to be better than he initially thought it would’ve been, and they are having a good year for crops.

“We’re gonna replant all of our peach trees and probably some pecan trees,” Jetton said. “I’ve got a couple thousand pecan trees over there, I don’t think I need anymore.”

Jetton said his peach crop has been great this year.

