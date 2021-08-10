CHC hosting multiple events to celebrate National Health Center Week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — National Health Center Week is August 8 through August 14, and the Community Healthcare Center is hosting multiple events to celebrate.

The goal of these events is to provide an opportunity to visit this local health center and celebrate the important partnership it has with the Wichita Falls community.

All events will be held at the Community Healthcare Center located at 200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

The following events will be taking place during National Health Center Week:

Wednesday, August 11 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. — Community Outdoor Lunch, sponsored by Wichita Home Health Services and John Lee Soiloff Insurance Agency (While supplies last)

— Community Outdoor Lunch, sponsored by Wichita Home Health Services and John Lee Soiloff Insurance Agency (While supplies last) Wednesday, August 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. — Community Blood Drive with Texas Blood Institute (Look for TBI Bloodmobile at the CHC)

— Community Blood Drive with Texas Blood Institute (Look for TBI Bloodmobile at the CHC) Thursday, August 12 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. — FREE Sports Physical Clinic, sponsored by First Naitonal Bank and Anderson Ranch Graphics

About Community Healthcare Center

For over 55 years Community Health Centers have provided high-quality, affordable, comprehensive primary and preventive healthcare in our nation’s underserved communities, delivering value to, and having a significant impact on America’s healthcare system. Your local Community Healthcare Center has been serving North Texas since 1994 and provides superior healthcare services for over 30,000 area residents with over 106,000 yearly visits.