Chicago’s elusive alligator ‘Chance the Snapper’ finally caught

CHICAGO (NBC)— Later, gator.
An alligator that had been prowling Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon was captured early Tuesday morning after a weeklong search, officials said.
The freshwater predator, dubbed “Chance the Snapper,” had eluded Chicago wildlife officials, who imported a Florida alligator trapper, Frank Robb, for the Windy City search.
Robb said he spotted Chance at about 1:30 a.m. local time when it made a sound, “vocalized,” and its eyes peered over the water’s surface. It had been hiding in a lily pad in the northwest end of the lagoon.
Using a common fishing rod, Robb said it took him just one cast to snag a hook into the base of the gator’s tail.
“It went down pretty fast once we finally saw him,” Robb said. “One cast and done.”