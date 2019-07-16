Chicago’s elusive alligator ‘Chance the Snapper’ finally caught

An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Chicago. Officials couldn’t say how the creature got there, but traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (NBC)— Later, gator.

An alligator that had been prowling Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon was captured early Tuesday morning after a weeklong search, officials said.

The freshwater predator, dubbed “Chance the Snapper,” had eluded Chicago wildlife officials, who imported a Florida alligator trapper, Frank Robb, for the Windy City search.

Robb said he spotted Chance at about 1:30 a.m. local time when it made a sound, “vocalized,” and its eyes peered over the water’s surface. It had been hiding in a lily pad in the northwest end of the lagoon.

Using a common fishing rod, Robb said it took him just one cast to snag a hook into the base of the gator’s tail.

“It went down pretty fast once we finally saw him,” Robb said. “One cast and done.”