Child endangerment charges dropped for WF man

A charge of child endangerment against a Wichita Falls man has been dropped.

John Louis White, 34, was charged in April but the grand jury declined to indict him on that charge.

Police officers said they tried to pull over a car traveling erratically that they said also drove through a stoplight at east Scott and Galveston.

Officers said when he turned on his overhead lights and siren, the Ford Expedition sped up to around 100 miles an hour, made a U-turn and headed north on Hilltop and then pulled into a driveway.

Officers put White into custody there and said they found an 8-year-old child in the back seat completely unrestrained.

The list of grand jury no bills does not show the evading charge has been dropped.