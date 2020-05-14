1  of  7
Child from Duncan daycare center tests positive for COVID-19

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A child at the daycare facility of First Baptist Church in Duncan, Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The Duncan Banner.

Officials with FBC Duncan announced on Facebook they received contact from Stephens County Health Department about a positive test.

See the church’s Facebook post below:

According to The Duncan Banner, the child hasn’t been at the daycare facility this entire week, and contact tracing has begun.

FBC Duncan officials stated that the church followed all protocols to ensure the safety and wellness of their children and workers, and that they are fully cooperating with the Stephens County Health Department on the matter.

