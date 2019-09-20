Child in Washington calls 911 to report drunk school bus driver

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — A young student called 911 to report that his Longview Public Schools driver was drunk and had run red lights.

Police later arrested the driver, Catherine Maccarone, 48, for driving under the influence in the September 12th incident and two counts of reckless endangerment.

She drove twice, once transporting high school students and also grade schoolers.

No children were on the bus when she was pulled over in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard.

The child got home and told his mother about the driver. The mother does not speak English well and told her son to call 911.

The boy told the 911 dispatcher “She was drunk. Like, passed three red lights and got on the side road by the 76 and there’s still kids on there.”

The dispatcher asked how he discerned the driver’s condition.

“Her eyes, you could tell she was drunk,” he said. “Her breath sort of smelled like alcohol.”

Police said no children were on the bus when Maccarone was arrested, and she had “recently completed two afternoon bus routes.”

Police said they smelled “obvious odor of intoxicants” on Maccarone. She was arrested on suspicion of driving a school bus while under the influence and two counts of reckless endangerment.