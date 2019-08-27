Child sex offender trial postponed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trial for convicted child sex offender Jason Carlile on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child has been delayed until December following a defense motion for a delay.

The trial was set for September 9. Defense attorney Heather Barbieri requested the delay because she said the prosecution has been slow in providing evidence and lists of witnesses and they cannot be ready by that date.

Judge Barney Fudge said he was not going to consider her request to move the trial out of Wichita County until attorneys could agree on a trial date and that he still planned to try and seat a local jury.

The judge also granted the prosecutors’ request for changes in Carlile’s bond conditions.

He had been on a curfew, but now he is under house arrest and can not leave his mother’s home without prior approval of the court, and the judge also took possession of his driver’s license. He was also informed there could be unscheduled checks on the home.