Chillicothe Medical Clinic remains open despite hospital closing

CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/ KJTL) — The Chillicothe Hospital closed its doors after about 70 years of service in late July, eliminating its emergency room and in-patient care services.

However, the Chillicothe Medical Clinic remains open. The hospital interim CEO and clinic doctor said so far there hasn’t been an influx in patients, but part of that could be because many don’t realize the clinic is still functioning.

“The big problem for us is that when we decided to shut the hospital down, people thought that included the clinic as well, so there was a lot of rumors in the community that we had shut down the clinic which we hadn’t,” Chillicothe Hospital interim CEO Bill Barnes said.

The clinic, still up and running, is lead by Dr. Sherry Wolf and while she mostly works with adults, she can treat children as well.

“We take care of mostly people with chronic illnesses, but of course people with chronic illnesses also have acute illnesses, illnesses that happen in just a short amount of time so we see those people as well,” Chillicothe Medical Clinic physician Dr. Sherry Wolf said.

Though one door closes, another may open soon.

“The board is looking at some alternatives, we’re possibly building a new clinic to be separate from this facility,” Barnes said.

Before then, the current clinic is making some changes.

“In the past, it’s been appointments only, but now we want people to fill free to walk in and we are also thinking of extending the hours,” Dr. Wolf said.

Though the hospital building is out of use, Barnes said the mission stays the same.

“The goal is to serve the community, we are still a hospital district, we’re a taxing entity, so we want to you know provide a service for the people of Chillicothe and surrounding areas,” Barnes said.

Whether it be strep throat or something more serious, the Chillicothe Medical Clinic is open for business.

Chillicothe Medical District is having a large garage sale Saturday, offering items from the hospital including chairs, desks, and other miscellaneous items.

To see Wolf as a patient, click here for how to get in touch.