Chip Eidelberger inspires Texomans at the Wichita Christians Annual Leadership Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Many Texomans are starting their weekend feeling inspired after Wichita Christians Annual Leadership Breakfast at the MPEC Friday morning.

This year’s guest speaker was nationally recognized motivational speaker, Chip Eidelberger.

Chip is known best for inspiring audiences and helping them bring their A-game and surpassing it.

The event was attended by Texomans of all ages including middle schoolers from Wichita Christian.

At one point Chip told students and attendees if you live 80 years, that’s only 80 summers and to make sure you fulfill each one to the best of their ability.

“My job is to speak possibility into people’s lives about what’s really important. Their vision for their life, their gameplan, their mindset. Accountability, responsibility. My rant is about getting switched on and being your best and transferring your energy, your belief, your possibility into other people.” Chip Eichelberger, motivational speaker

The breakfast benefits the Wichita Christian School annual fund, which directly supports the school, teachers and needs of students, including scholarships.