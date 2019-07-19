Chisholm Trail Heritage Center set to host ninth National Day of the Cowboy celebration

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) – It’s the ninth year for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to offer its free National Day of the Cowboy celebration, Saturday, July 27.

With funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council, the museum is able to provide live music and a children’s art project during this event.

Designed as a fun celebration and a way to give back to the community, there’s no admission charge into the museum on the National Day of the Cowboy.

Guests can choose to attend morning, mid-day or afternoon and they will be able to enjoy everything planned.

The entire day of activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is for families and individual fun – no matter the age.

All the fun is indoors. Music, exhibits, a few surprises and interesting individuals – an author, bison ranchers, a basket weaver– will be available for guests to meet.

This year, a nationally-touring exhibit, Bison: Ancient. Massive. Wild., is available to see and the art project will be bison related.

This year’s out-of-town guests include Oklahoma author, Kristi Eaton of Tulsa, who wrote “The Main Streets of Oklahoma: Okie Stories from Every County”; Pauline Asbury owner of Habasketry, of Oklahoma City, who will demonstrate basket weaving; and bison ranchers James and Sandy Stepp from Wichita Buffalo Co. at Sandy Springs Farm in Hinton. The Stepps will feature their products, share stories about bison herd management and have a surprise for the children.

Also, visitors get a chance to see “A Texas State of Mind” that has original paintings from Nocona, Texas artist, Larry G. Lemons.

Live music entertainment will be the Cowboys at Heart band, with Allen Wooten, Missy Frye and Gaylon Blankenship, from the Comanche Opry in Comanche.

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan. Call 580-252-6692 for information.