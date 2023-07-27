WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chop Shop Barber Co. expands its doors to a second location after one year of being in business.

Dakota Chapa dreamed of owning his own barber shop since he was 19. Now, he is 29 and opening his second shop.

“When I had the dream around 19 years old coming out of high school, I just didn’t have the opportunity,” said Dakota Chapa. “I started barber school right after the pandemic, so I thought it was a very it was time for me to actually do something that makes me proud of myself.”

Chapa’s second shop is a huge improvement from his first. This one will have ten chairs and is 1500 square feet.

“It’s going to be very professional, happy life, very classy chairs, very a great atmosphere for everybody,” said Chapa. “I’m just so I’m just so excited to really get in there and just just feel it all.”

Chapa is using his business to promote better lifestyles for kids in the community. He offers free haircuts to those with straight A’s and has plenty of school giveaways to ensure kids in the community are equipped for success.

“When you are so passionate about this, sometimes you just want to give back, and kids with straight A’s, I know that’s very hard,” said Chapa. “So when they show me that they are working they are rewarded with a free haircut.”

He also wants to be a figure in the community that others can look up to— cutting hair and barber school changed his life, and Chapa wants to use it to help change others.

“I do barber lessons for anybody,” said Chapa. “You don’t have to be in barber school and you don’t have to be a barber. It can be simply you just want to learn how to cut hair. If there’s any way I can teach the young or even people older than me just how I do my craft, how I show my skills and how I interact with each client, I think you would definitely benefit from that.”

Chapa’s store can be found in Plaza Parkway and online by clicking here.