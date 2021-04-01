Chris Beard leaves Texas Tech for University of Texas — TTU update at 3:30 pm

AUSTIN, Texas — Chris Beard is leaving Texas Tech to be the new basketball coach at the University of Texas, a Texas Tech official confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Thursday.

Beard spent five seasons with the Red Raiders, and will now return to his alma mater.

The Longhorns’ job came open when head coach Shaka Smart left the school to go to Marquette. Texas, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, lost to No. 14 Abilene Christian in the first round of this year’s big dance.

Beard led the Red Raiders to three NCAA Tournaments, and it likely would have been four if the 2020 season did not get shut down due to COVID-19. Beard compiled a 112-55 record over his five seasons at Texas Tech.

Of course, the highlight of his tenure in Lubbock was taking the Red Raiders to the 2019 national championship game, where they lost to Virginia. In 2021, TTU lost to Arkansas in the second round of the tournament.

Texas Tech issued a media advisory early Thursday afternoon.

Local businesses did their part to try to keep Beard in Lubbock, offering Beard services such as free food and free beer for life.

Beard leaves behind a talented roster at Texas Tech for his replacement. If they choose to return, Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung can provide senior leadership and scoring at the guard position, while Micah Peavy looks poised to make a leap as a rising sophomore.

