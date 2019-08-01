Christ Academy construction ahead of schedule for new learning center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students at Christ Academy are close to having the college feel while in high school.

What started as just an idea to help students learn at their own pace has now turned into a beneficial program for students after graduation. Officials said they are not on schedule with their capital campaign project, that’s because they’re way ahead of it.

Construction is in full swing at Christ Academy, and its all part of their new $4 million Capital Campaign Project.

“What you see before you are part of the capital campaign, it’s our campus improvements part of it. We’ve added 73-74 parking spaces to improve our parking,” Principal Tim Callaway said.

Another addition to the campus improvements phase is a new playground and play area, along with improved drainage, and shaded areas. But what really takes the cake, is the new Blended Learning Center and Chief Education Officer Jerry Meadows said they have been making great progress.

“As you can see, this summer is when this happened. We didn’t think we would break ground here until September, we broke ground in June. So now, we’re ahead of schedule in every way, funds as well as physical construction,” Meadows said.

The Blended Learning Center will be able to house 100 students, it will also have a courtyard area with a latte bar, which is something that Director of Advancement Kim McClellan said gives kids the college experience and gets them ready to move on from high school.

“I’ve had two daughters graduate from this program and it isn’t your traditional program but I think its one that has prepared my daughters kind of for the next step in going to college,” McClellan said.

The capital campaign project is expected to be completed in 2020, giving students the tools to spread their wings and leave the nest.

Christ Academy officials are still looking to reach the goal of $4 million, click here to donate.