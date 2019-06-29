Christians gather at annual procession to pray for America

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

A group of Christians gathered together for the third year in a row in downtown Wichita Falls to pray for America.

This is an annual religious procession lead by the members of St. Benedict Orthodox Church on Old Seymour Road. The group came together at Park Central at the intersection of 8th Street and Scott Avenue. Before walking around the block carrying the Eucharist and praying. Father Peter Kavanaugh said doing this every year is important.

“Christ told us to not hide away but to be lights for the world, a light lit under a hill if you will, and so we are here to continually be visible to be that light and be faithful in praying,” Kavanaugh said.

Once they returned to Park Central, they received the blessed benediction and gave the same prayer read at the inauguration of President George Washington.