Christmas lights shining hope for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic

by: Tai Wong

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, many officials are mandating a stay-at-home order. As many are turning to social media and streaming services as a way of entertainment and fun, some are reaching into their holiday spirit.

Holidays have its way of sneaking up on people and many are joining a new trend to shine some light on this difficult time. The trend is called Christmas in March.

People across the country have been hanging up Christmas lights and putting up decorations in their lawn to bring some positivity to their community. 18 News spoke with one couple who has joined this trend for a week so far.

“Just think about how much better you feel,” said Deborah Daniels, Elmira resident. “Even just for a moment of two, to see those lights can be so peaceful and cheerful.”

Daniels doesn’t have many decorations up but still wanted to bring some positivity to her own neighborhood.

“I thought it would be great to have those lights up,” said Daniels. “It’s very calming and makes you feel peaceful and a little bit better that things all around the world can be better, and there’s a lot of good people out there.”

18 News reached out to Daniels’ neighbors who said it’s adding more peace to and comfort to an already quiet area. Another resident says if he had lights, he would put some up on his porch.

Daniels said she intends to keep the lights up for as long as the pandemic lasts.

“There’s some people out there who say ‘I’m not going to take them down until the coronavirus has finally died off’,” said Daniels. “We’re going to do the same thing. We’re going to put them up and you know, keep them lighted for as long as we have to.”

