WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The most wonderful time of the year is less than two months away but Wichita Falls is getting into the holiday spirit a little early.

The Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall will be merry and bright the next couple of days after the 42 annual Christmas Magic event kicked off Thursday, November 2, 2023, with every type of gift you can think of.

A handful of local vendors gathered to provide great gifts for those who like to Christmas shop early as and also give back to a good cause. However, there is one business that is not local, “Ladyish Creative Apparel & Goods” is actually located in Dallas. But the Ladyish store creator Jessica Alsup is actually a Wichita Falls native.

“We have lots of great gift giving ideas so we have, you know, obviously the sweatshirt, but also our glass and cubs are a huge seller,” Alsup said. “We have lots of stockings and covers and just anything that makes you feel good.” Jessica mentioned she loved coming to Christmas Magic as a kid which made it even more sweeter to be able to host her own booth.

Heather McLain one of the workers at “Wrap it Up” is excited to help busy families by wrapping their Christmas presents so they can go from trunk to tree.

“I have always wrapped gifts the last couple of years and so it was just kind of word of mouth,” McLain said. “And then I started a life coaching business for moms to help relieve the stress from school programs and Christmas parties.”

The event will be from November second through the fourth from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2023 the event will start at noon and end at 5 p.m.