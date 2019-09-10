Chrysler recalls RAM pickup trucks over tailgates

(KFDX/KJTL) — Problems with truck tailgates is leading Fiat Chrysler to expand an earlier recall.

The company is adding nearly 700,000 RAM pickup trucks to the series of recalls, related to tailgates that could open while the trucks are being driven.

The additional recall covers certain RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500 model pickups with power locking tailgates from 2013 through 2018 model years.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.

Dealerships will repair the tailgate latch that’s related to the issue.

Counting this week’s recall, there are over 2.2 million trucks affected.