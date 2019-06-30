Chuck Todd on Texas’ role in 2020 election

The 2020 presidential election is less than 500 days away. As the democratic party narrows down presidential candidates and the Trump campaign makes its case, what role will Texas have in the election?

In June, Texoma Politics Now host Nicholas Quallich sat down with Chuck Todd, Meet The Press moderator and the political director for NBC News.

The political landscape in Texas changed in 2016 when former El-Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke, now 2020 democratic presidential candidate, fell roughly 220,000 votes short out of 8.3 million of unseating Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). This is the closest any Texas Democrat has came to winning a statewide office in a generation.

“Did Beto O’Rourke overperform the average democrat because he went around the state and because he animated or did he overperform because Ted Cruz is a very polarizing figure?” Todd said. “I think we’re going to find out generic vote a lot better with John Cornyn (R-Texas) running for re-election.”

Todd predicted Cornyn, who has served in the Senate since 2002, will win by less than five percent in 2020.

There are currently four Texas democratic candidates vying to be the party’s nominee. The democratic frontrunner appears to be MJ Hegar, a retired United States Air Force Major. She ran an unsuccessful House campaign in 2018 against Rep. John Carter in Texas’s 31st District. She lost by just under three points.

No Texas Democrat has won a U.S. Senate seat since 1998.

Texoma Politics Now airs the final Sunday of every month. It is hosted by Nicholas Quallich and executive produced by Brittney Cottingham. If you have questions, comments, suggestions about the show or would be interested in appearing on an episode, email bcottingham@kfdx.com.