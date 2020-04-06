1  of  2
Church members serenade hospital staff

(WCBD)  Cars lined up in the parking lot of South Carolina’s Georgetown Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon.

As employees left the hospital to change shifts, the group sang and cheered as a way to say thank you.

“We’re gonna be waving for them, we’re gonna be doing signs, we’re gonna be flashing our lights,” said Pastor Dan Hager. “We’re gonna be letting them know that we as a community are here for them, praying for them, and we’re in this together.”

In just 48 hours, Georgetown Church of Christ planned the gathering. While continuing to practice social distancing, they expressed their gratitude towards the hospital employees and prayed for the patients they care for.

“We here in Georgetown have been eager find a way to respect the restrictions that we’re under, but recognize that we’re not restricted from doing good,” says Hager.

