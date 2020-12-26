Cinemark offers families a safe way to continue Christmas tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seeing the newest movie on Christmas Day is a tradition for many families, and a chance to unwind after a busy Christmas season, with fresh popcorn and a movie.

“We made breakfast, opened presents and then we headed to the movies at lunch time,” Loretta DeLeon said.

Finally, the newest movie on the big screen, popcorn in hand.

“We hadn’t been able to come, and finally we’re back at it,” DeLeon said.

Health & safety measures at Cinemark allow people to safely return to the theater experience.

Just in time for the opening weekend of the highly-anticipated Wonder Women 1984, and it did not disappoint these fans.

“It was really good,” Jaxon DeLeon said.

Deep sanitizing with pressurized sprayers, seat buffering, staggered start times, no cash and a mask requirement.

“They cleaned before cause when I came in I could smell it, and they cleaned after,” DeLeon said.

Strides Cinemark’s made to help families continue making memories.

“It’s a tradition that my husbands family’s always had, so I’m really excited that the theater rent one out,” Kate Bukowski said.

“This was one of their Christmas presents, we love going to the movies, it’s one of our favorite things to do just the three of us,” DeLeon said.

And help people escape reality for a few hours.

“It feels a little bit like a return to normal, just a nice way to still be able to experience like, childhood and the magic of Christmas, and keep those traditions alive,” Bukowski said.

In a year with so many broken traditions, these families continued theirs, with the best seats in town.