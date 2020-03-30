1  of  24
Circus performer turned science teacher brings unique entertainment to Maryland neighborhoods during the shutdown

Performances and events have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but one Maryland performer is bringing the performance to neighborhoods for free.

Greg May’s circus performing business all but stopped when large gatherings and events were banned.

“I was getting really, really down, so I thought I would do one of my school shows for the kids in my neighborhood,” May says.

The show was such a hit, other neighborhoods started contacting him and the cul-de-sac circus was born. Neighbors can sit in their driveways, a safe distance apart, and catch the show without leaving home.

“It’s something positive. It’s something for a few minutes to just forget about what is going on with the world and all the viruses and stuff, so it’s just to make people happy,” says neighbor Stefanie Rye.

The show is free, fun and educational. As a former Barnum and Bailey performer and a former science teacher, Circus Greg has adapted his science-based show that he usually takes into schools.

“What I’m doing is I’m trying to help kids realize just how much science they already know, so I’m going to introduce science concepts — things like inertia and other Newtons Laws force equal mass times acceleration,” he says.

