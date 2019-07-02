Cities across the country ban e-scooters

Cities around the world have started banning popular electric scooters

And it isn’t just because they litter sidewalks.

Scooter companies like Bird and Lime have taken over city sidewalks.

They might be more fun than calling an Uber or hopping in your car, but they’re also responsible for at least 1,500 injuries since they

Electric scooters rolled out in 2017 according to a consumer reports survey in 47 cities.

Bird and Lime told consumer reports that safety is paramount and they are willing to work with cities on safety issues.

While scooter-sharing apps have some risks, they can be a good if you’re looking for an inexpensive and environmentally friendly option.

You can stay safe by wearing a helmet while you’re riding.

Make sure you read the company’s terms and safety suggestions when launching the app.

Many companies prohibit riders younger than 18 and recommend not riding downhill.

Only ride e-scooters in bike lanes, or on sidewalks where they’re permitted.

And make sure you’re following city laws.

Keep in mind some cities have put speed limits and other restrictions in place.

Check your scooter before riding to make sure the brakes and wheels are working properly.

And finally, when done, make sure to park your scooter off of roads and away from foot traffic.