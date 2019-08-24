Citizen Police Academy Association helps behind-the-scenes at HHH

The team gets the nature of the call and passes it to coordinators to then be given to an officer.

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—To keep riders and spectators safe, it takes all hands on deck behind the scenes.

The Public Safety Training Center on Flood St. was transformed into the Hotter’N Hell command post.

The Wichita Falls Citizen Police Academy Association gathers volunteers to take in calls for Hotter’N Hell participants in need of medical assistance, police officers, or those who just need to be picked up.

The team gets the nature of the call and passes it to coordinators to then be given to an officer.

The association’s treasurer said they work to gather enough information before passing it along to dispatch.

“We try to get the rider’s name and their bib number and exactly where they’re located so that we can get someone out there to them as quickly as possible,” WF Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association Treasurer Traci Ryan said.

There’s a team of around 50 personnel working at the command post to ensure everyone has a fun, but most importantly safe, Hotter’N Hell