Citizens concerned about Vernon car burglaries

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)- Vernon Police officials are reminding residents to “Hide, Lock and Take” after nearly 40 cases of vehicle burglary were reported there last year.

So far this year, authorities said there have been 16 cases, this includes two last week.

From one, a .38 caliber handgun and from the other, a .22 caliber rifle.

Residents said this causes much concern and officials said these car doors were unlocked.

“We keep doors locked, we didn’t use to have to do that,” Vernon resident Wanda Newton said.

Newton is concerned about recent burglaries in neighborhoods across her hometown.

“We are property owners here in Vernon and what belongs to us belongs to us and we don’t believe anybody else has the right to come in here and take it,” Newton said.

Vernon Police Captain Wayne Hodges said car burglaries generally happen the most during both winter and summer months and just last week they responded to several burglaries.

In two of those burglaries, firearms were taken.

“The most recent set occurred in a two to three-day span typically in the nighttime hours and it was primarily in the southwest end of Vernon,” Hodges said.

While detectives investigate this matter, Newton said the burglaries have caused residents to feel unsafe.

“We keep our vehicles locked even though we are at home,” Newton said.

And even though a select few are taking action, Hodges said more could do their part.

“There are ways that these criminals can get into locked vehicles but typically it’s because they are unlocked,” Hodges said.

And while no arrests have been made, both Newton and Hodges encourage residents to remove their valuables from their cars, lock them and of course take their valuables inside.

And the Vernon-Wilbarger Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the person or persons responsible.

The number to call Crime Stoppers is 940-322-9888.