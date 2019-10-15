City Council approves bid for construction on Circle Trail Project

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Scales Concrete Construction Company was the lowest bid for the last section of the Circle Trail Project, in the amount of $2,388,922.95. Director Of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the company has a familiarity with the project already and since they’re local they’ll have a vested interest in the project.

“Scales Construction is a very capable concrete contractor. We’re glad they got it,” Schreiber said. “It keeps the dollars locally here, all the work, labor force will be local. The materials, obviously will be local.”

After the first round of bids came in over budget, the scope of the project was shortened and now extends the trail from Loop 11 down to the west boundary of the Campfire Property, about 1500 feet shorter than original plans. But those working towards a bike-friendly city said the connection that will be made will promote cycling and allow for riders to ride more safely in town.

“It enables people to ride bikes with very minimal crossing of traffic,” Bike-Friendly Action Team Member David Coleman said. “You really don’t have to worry about cars and so it’s very safe and it’s fun and if you’ve got little kids they can ride along and you don’t have to worry.”

Coleman also said he commends the engineering and the public works staff for sticking with the project and working so hard after busted bids and redesigns.

With construction set to begin, Wichita Falls is one step closer to becoming a completely bike-friendly city.

