City council approves dam repairs at Lake Kickapoo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Tuesday morning, the Wichita Falls City Council gave the stamp of approval on several agenda items, including making much-needed renovations to the dam at Lake Kickapoo.

Officials said during Spring inspections the face of the dam, which was constructed in 1941, was missing, which means it’s open to wave action and could further erode the dam.

So during the meeting, the Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber asked councilors to sign off on a rehabilitation project for the dam worth about $240,000 dollars.

It was approved, but they had to amend the budget in order to do so because the project wasn’t funded in this current year’s budget.

But officals with public works said this project won’t impact the current water and sewer rate of Wichita Falls customers.