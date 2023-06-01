WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may soon be seeing more golf carts in Wichita Falls, and not just on the golf courses.

The city council is pondering making carts legal means of transportation on public roads, and adopting a city ordinance to adapt with state law that allows carts on public roadways. They will discuss the ordinance Tuesday, June 6.

City officials said many carts are now being used in violation of the state rules and laws.

The proposed ordinance would allow carts on streets without the to and from the golf course requirement, as long as the carts meet requirements, which include:

Operation from 7 am to 9 p.m., operation only on streets with a maximum 35 mph limit, carts must yield to faster moving vehicles, have proper equipment including headlights, tail lights, mirrors and a slow moving vehicle emblem and special golf cart license plates.

Under state law, golf carts need not be registered or inspected.