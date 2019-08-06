City Councilors designate construction manager for new bus-repair facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Councilors passed the entry of agreement for Construction Manager At Risk (CMAR) with a local company, Anthony Inman Construction, Inc., for the public transportation repair and maintenance facility project. A joint venture with the city and Sharplines. This pays the $27,000 pre-construction services with Inman, for the $9 million facility that will keep the city’s fleet of buses running, as well as maintenance for Sharpline vehicles.

“They’ll start working on constructability,” Director of Aviation, Traffic, and Transportation John Burrus said. “We’ve got a budget, and we’re not gonna spend any more than what that budget will allow.”

Once completed, the bus repair building will have several features including covered parking for buses, fueling facilities, a bus wash and more. Inman has requested $1.3 million of the total 9 million estimated cost for his service, and Burrus hopes other local companies will get many of the subcontractor bids to help create jobs within the city.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to be working with a local prime contractor on this project. One of the things that we’re going to insist upon is that they do a good job of recruiting sub-contractors in the various trade disciplines to submit bids on this project, um when the time comes,” Burrus said. Director of Aviation, Traffic, and Transportation John Burrus

A portion of the funds will be allocated to improve the travel center on Scott, including a climate-controlled after-hours seating area and restroom. That will make sometimes unpredictable wait times a little easier to endure.

“I’ve been waiting about 20 minutes, I came a little bit early. The bus is supposed to leave at 11 but they’re running about 45 minutes to an hour behind, as is Greyhound’s normal,” bus rider Kirt Smith said.

With over 500,000 customers using the transportation services a year, Burrus is hoping to see a boost to customer service with these projects.