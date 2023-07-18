WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Changes are already being made to the city’s newly adopted golf cart ordinance.

The Wichita Falls City Council meeting on July 18, 2023, amended the ordinance to exclude certain off-highway vehicles, including saddle-seat four-wheelers with handlebars and recreational off-highway vehicles with rear high-powered engines, like sand rails, dune buggies, and razors.

Utility vehicles with side-by-side seats are legal, along with golf carts, if the proper requirements are met. These requirements include having the vehicle registered, having working lights, blinkers and mirrors, as well as operating on a residential road with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less.

Additionally, the vehicles may operate on residential roads at a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, and they must also yield to faster-moving vehicles.

This new change will go into effect a month from today, on Aug. 18.