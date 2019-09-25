City leaders seek Circle Trail funding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is in need of some extra funds to help with the Circle Trail project.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber spoke at the meeting requesting $764,000 for the next phase of the trail. The city received a TxDot grant but that only covers 80% of the project and the request was to cover the other 20% and additional administrative fees.

The request was for next years budget because Schreiber feels if they cannot secure these funds it will be hard to finish this project. This was voted on and passed unanimously giving the city $764,000.