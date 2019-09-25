1  of  2
Breaking News
Nocona ISD to resume normal sessions Wednesday Explosion near Windthorst gas station

City leaders seek Circle Trail funding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is in need of some extra funds to help with the Circle Trail project.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber spoke at the meeting requesting $764,000 for the next phase of the trail. The city received a TxDot grant but that only covers 80% of the project and the request was to cover the other 20% and additional administrative fees.

The request was for next years budget because Schreiber feels if they cannot secure these funds it will be hard to finish this project. This was voted on and passed unanimously giving the city $764,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day"

MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system"

W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes

Thumbnail for the video titled "W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes"

PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools"

Man dies following tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies following tanker fire"

Menopause: Healthy You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Menopause: Healthy You"

Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion"

Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire"

James Henry Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Henry Windthorst Fire"

Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire"

Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windthorst Fire"

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News