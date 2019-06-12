City of Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans throughout the former Confederacy of the southern United States.

Its name is a combination of words of “June” and “nineteenth”, the date of its celebration. Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday or special day of observance in 45 states.

On Friday, June 14, the city of Burkburnett will host a two-day celebration at Friendship Park.

