WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earth Day is Saturday, and folks around town want to remind everyone to do their part in keeping our world clean. While the world is a big task, recycling and reusing here at home is an easy way to get started.

“We have about 20% of our residential customers actually voluntarily participating in our curbside recycling program, and then we have 100 commercial customers that also do the program between the curb cart and the dumpsters,” City of Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Teresa Rose said.

Director Rose says she always reminds folks that we can work harder to reduce our waste.

“Reduce your use of plastics that you might be using. Maybe use a refillable container for your water, versus buying a bunch of waters in plastic jugs, being able to be more mindful of the products that we’re using and how we can either recycle or reuse them later on, ” Rose said.

In fact, the city manages of the most popular growing reuse programs across the country, something to keep in mind when you toss your paper products or yard waste.

“We basically collect it, take it to the transfer station. Then, we take it right out to the landfill, which is right next to where your trash gets disposed of, and we have a composting facility, a state of the art composting facility,” Teresa Rose said.

Once at the facility, that waste goes through processing to be put back into a useable form! so if you’re looking for a way to reduce your carbon footprint, you can choose to reuse.

“Everybody wants to be able to do their part, and it’s very cost-effective and good for the environment to do the organic recycling. We don’t hardly use any fuel. The composting process doesn’t produce methane. I mean, everything you can think about. It is the best way to reuse and recycle products we use every day.”

Things to keep in mind this Earth day and beyond. You can find more information on the Choose to Reuse program by clicking here.