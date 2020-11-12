City of Wichita Falls and Downtown development host public stakeholders meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls, in association with Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Inc., will host a public meeting in the Seminar Room at the MPEC on Tuesday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m.

City staff will present and answer questions regarding the current draft versions of proposed city ordinances related to property maintenance and vacant structures. The proposed city ordinances, if considered and approved at a later date by the City Council, would be applicable to all commercial and multi-family residential structures in the downtown area.

The proposed ordinances would continue to advance the 13-point “Downtown Plan” approved by the City Council in late 2018, and crafted during several meetings over the last 18 months by a group having downtown property ownership interests and city staff.

While the focus of the public meeting will be the proposed ordinances, the forum will also provide an opportunity for city staff to brief the public on the state of the overall Downtown Plan and the status of several long-standing property compliance issues downtown.

The proposed Downtown Property Maintenance Code provides for minimum standards related to

structural safety, the maintenance of the exterior building, roof, and property, as well as door and window security. The proposed Vacant Structure Registration Ordinance (VSRO) would provide a mechanism to track vacant structures downtown and, through annual inspections, better ensure they remain safe and habitable; avoiding the numerous negative impacts of neglected buildings on the surrounding area.

In advance of the public meeting, residents, as well as business and property owners, can review the draft ordinances on the city’s website.

Proper social distancing, masks, and temperature checks will be required of all attendees at the MPEC. City staff will continue to closely monitor local COVID-related trends and, if necessary, reschedule the meeting to a later date. Should that happen, all parties will be notified via an updated Press Release.