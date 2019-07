WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)- Wichita County Commissioners have given the city of Wichita Falls the green light to donate two of its vacant lots to Habitat for Humanity.

The properties are located at 703 Fort Worth St. and 1303 Burnett St.

