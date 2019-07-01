City of Wichita Falls to host public meeting for mitigation action planning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The City of Wichita Falls has a FEMA approved Mitigation Action Plan.

City officials are in the process of updating and revising the current plan.

Citizens of Wichita Falls are invited to participate in a Mitigation Action Planning meeting.

The meeting is to be held July 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Safety Training Center located at 710 Flood Street.

Mitigation is the action of reducing the severity, seriousness or painfulness of something.



The topic of this meeting will be to discuss current mitigation projects and possible future mitigation projects as they relate to natural disasters in Wichita Falls.

For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Emergency Preparedness Office at 940-761-6870.

