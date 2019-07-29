City officials hold public hearing over the city’s charter

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—It’s been almost 15 years since there has been a major review of the rules and laws that govern Wichita Falls. Now that process is underway, which includes a public hearing that took place on Monday.

City Attorney Kinley Hegglund gave the public and the review committee about a 30-minute lesson on what the charter does and some specific items that he believes should be reviewed.

“I want to clarify the conflict of interest on some sections of the charter because I don’t think they are clear and I think that’s important that everyone be clear, everyone understands what the rules are,” Hegglund said. “I’ve heard that there’s the talk of discussing term limits.”

City Councilor Steve Jackson said term limits for the council is something that should stay as it is.

“I don’t think we need to go to four years,” Jackson said. “Four years and you might get a little stagnant with what you are doing and all. I think the two years is great myself.”

Hegglund said although no one spoke out Monday, having the public’s opinion is vital when coming up with a charter.

“The public needs to have a say in what we are doing from day one so that we can get them on board with decisions that the council is going to recommend for the election in 2020,” Hegglund said.

Now the committee will take in what they have learned and look at any changes that may need to be made.

The committee is hoping to be done with its recommendations for the council by next June. The council then will have a couple of months to decide if they want to call an election for any charter changes.

If you were not able to make the meeting you can still have your voice heard, you can contact any of the nine members of the charter review committee.