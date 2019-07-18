City officials say horseshoe world tournament will bring in over a million dollars to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls will host the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2019 World Tournament. This will be the first time Wichita Falls and the state of Texas will host this tournament.

The tournament will host 971 registered players from Monday, July 22 to Saturday, August 3.

City officials have projected that the tournament will bring in over $1,000,000 to the Texoma area.

The city of Wichita Falls is asking citizens to make the participants and their familie’s time in the city fun and memorable.

The official opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22 at Kay Yeager Coliseum. The entire event is free and open to the public to watch.

On Sunday, July 28, a Backyard Horseshoe Tournament will be held that is open to all players, sanctioned and non-sanctioned. There are two sessions in the tournament. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and the second session will begin at 1 p.m. Registration for the tournament will be on-site at the MPEC that day.

To learn more about the tournament click here. To learn more about NHPA click here.