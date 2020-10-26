City provides preparation tips for ice storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Along with the schools taking preparations against the storm, the city of Wichita Falls is getting road crews ready as well.

According to Director Communications Lindsay Barker, the city is closely monitoring potential inclement weather and coordinating with multiple agencies.

The Public Works department is staging equipment and personnel for a timely response as the weather progresses.

Brian Walser of Brian’s Plumbing said the most important thing right now is to make sure your water hose is not connected to your outside faucet.

“Most of your outside pipes is what you gotta worry about now. It’s not gonna get cold enough to penetrate the wall and bust your pipe in the wall yet. The way it’s gonna get this weekend or this week is anything outside or exposed, it need to be covered,” Walser said.

Walser advises you to put a cover over your outside faucet or wrap it up with a towel.

The city also said to travel with caution, and do not attempt to pass snowplows.

