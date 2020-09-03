City reacts to mailers sent out opposing Lake Ringgold

Further strides are being made toward building a controversial reservoir Wichita Falls city leaders said could one day be desperately needed in another drought.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Further strides are being made toward building a controversial reservoir Wichita Falls city leaders said could one day be desperately needed in another drought.

That’s as many remain opposed to the project they believe is unnecessary are sending mailers out with their concerns.

Folks with the Texas Conservation Alliance said they want to reach as many residents as possible, but Wichita Falls’ Director of Public Works said the mailers are misleading.

Texas Conservation Alliance Executive Director Janice Bezanson said she believes it is worth it to spend the $10,000 on mailers to send to the Wichita Falls community if it means bringing their attention to how Lake Ringgold affects them.

“As we’ve talked to people in Wichita Falls what we hear over and over is they don’t know Lake Ringgold is happening,” Bezanson said.

The mailer has information about the over $400 million reservoir but also how residents can attempt to stop the city from moving forward.

“Wichita Falls city council can stop this project at any time,” Bezanson said. “An earlier city council a number of years ago voted to start the study but whether or not it goes forward is a matter of decision by the Wichita Falls City Council.”

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said much of the information on the flyer is misleading.

Schreiber said he has received calls from residents thinking the organization is based in the city and has to point out the return address is in Dallas.

“They’re also referencing the city is going to issue this debt during this pandemic and during the economic downturn, that’s not the case,” Schreiber said. “The project is a 15- to 20-year project.”

Though Bezanson and others opposed to the project said it is unnecessary, Schreiber continues to disagree.

“All of our facts are based on studies that have been done by engineers, here’s the Region B water plan that states that we do need the water,” Schreiber said.

While they are on opposite sides, both say they want what’s best for the citizens.

Schreiber said if residents are concerned about the Lake Ringgold project, all the research done including alternatives that were considered can be found on the city’s website.