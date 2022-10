Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction.



The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway.

Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed property from the Wichita Falls Police Department.

For more information got to choateauction.com