WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four of the seven defendants in the City View ISD failure to report alleged sexual misconduct cases appeared in the Wichita County courthouse today.

The administrators were there for a brief procedural appearance as their misdemeanor cases move forward.

Former superintendent Tony Bushong, who resigned in early March, former principals Daryl Frazier and Raymond Weathersbee and former athletic director Rudy Hawkins, who resigned in May, were required to be at County Court at Law Two this afternoon to hear any announcements regarding their cases.

Three other current or former employees have their announcement hearings later this summer.

No trial dates have been set.