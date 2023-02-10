CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — While the Wichita Falls Police Department continues its investigation into City View ISD, and administrators and their alleged failure to report years of sexual misconduct, the school board is seeking legal help.

The City View board of trustees is planning to discuss the arrests of four current administrators who are charged with failure to report child abuse at Monday night’s meeting.

They will also consult with their legal team regarding the arrests of superintendent Tony Bushong, assistant superintendent Carrie Allen, athletic director Rudy Hawkins and counselor Cindy Leaverton.

According to the agenda, possible employment actions could be taken. There is also a public comment portion of the meeting. It starts at 7p.m. Monday night in the administration building at City View ISD.