WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has released a new statement saying allegations are still under investigation.
Agencies investigating the allegations include:
- City View ISD Cheif of Police
- Wichita Falls Police Department
- Texas Rangers.
Bushong also said that while he has been superintendent the district has not covered up, ignored, or hidden anything.
In Bushong’s email to our newsroom he said the following:
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.