WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has released a new statement saying allegations are still under investigation.

Agencies investigating the allegations include:

City View ISD Cheif of Police

Wichita Falls Police Department

Texas Rangers.

Bushong also said that while he has been superintendent the district has not covered up, ignored, or hidden anything.

In Bushong’s email to our newsroom he said the following:

“In light of recent events and disclosures by several former City View ISD students, the City Views ISD Police Chief is working in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations that have been made against Bobby Morris and the District. There have been multiple changes in campus and district administration throughout the last five to six years, which seem to have resulted in some confusion with regard to whom these allegations were reported. Under my tenure as Superintendent, since February 2018, the District has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything, and we will not cover up or hide anything from authorities. We want answers, just like you.” Tony Bushong, Superintendent

